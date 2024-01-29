You are no longer welcome in Western Kenya! ATWOLI shocks RAILA as he vows to lock BABA out of the region ahead of 2027





Monday, January 29, 2024 - COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has sent an early warning to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, telling him not to expect support from Western Kenya this time around.

Speaking in Busia yesterday, Atwoli vowed to do everything humanly possible to lock some people out of Western Kenya, among them Raila Odinga, ahead of the 2027 General Election.

According to the COTU boss, he will rally the Mulembe community to unite ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“Na hapa kwetu Western, hapa tutafunga. Waluyhia tutaweka pamoja.

"Haitakuwa kiwanja ya kila mtu (And here in Western, we will lock it. We will unite. The region will not be everyone’s playground,”) Atwoli said.

Atwoli said Western leaders have deliberated on key strategies for uniting the Mulembe nation to form the next government.

“This time round, Luhya leaders must not allow division in the Western region over political affiliations. Such divisions will not be good for the development of the region,” he said.

In the 2022 presidential poll, Atwoli heavily pushed for a Raila presidency and dedicated time to go around the country drumming up support for him.

However, Atwoli switched camps after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga lost to William Ruto in the 2022 presidential election.

The flamboyant trade unionist has been voicing support and working with President William Ruto.

He defended his move to work with the Kenya Kwanza government, which a section of Azimio adherents have since termed as betrayal.

