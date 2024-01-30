A 26-year-old man arrested in connection with car theft - See what detectives recovered after raiding his house through an intelligence-led operation (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 - Detectives have arrested a 26-year-old man believed to be a part of a gang behind car theft.

The suspect, Bethlemew Nabwire Ouma, was arrested by a Multi-agency team comprising officers from DCI Kondele and DCI Turbo, who were acting on an intelligence report on a case of a stolen motor vehicle registration number KBN 206V, make Isuzu D-Max.

They stormed his residence and recovered several items including an assortment of motor vehicle registration number plates, seven ignition keys, and chassis plates among others.

The suspect and all exhibits were taken to DCI Kondele offices for further Police action.







