Stop misleading RUTO and leave Kenya alone – RAILA’s Azimio now warns JOE BIDEN and the US

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

– Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio has warned the United States to stop meddling in Kenya's internal affairs.

In a statement read by NARC-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua, the coalition in particular, faulted the US for having a hand in the Kenya Kwanza administration's decision to deploy police officers to Haiti.

Karua remarked that the US and other foreign powers should recognise that Kenya is a sovereign State that ought to operate independently and make its own decisions.

“We take note of the support expressed by the US government for the Ruto regime to appeal against the ruling on deployment of police to Haiti,” Karua stated.

“It is our hope that all parties should respect the independence of the Judiciary and foreign interests should keep off our national affairs.”

Additionally, Azimio in its statement noted that it would fully stand for the rule of law and support the need for independence of the Judiciary.

The statement was made days after the Executive faulted the Kenyan courts for blocking the deployment of 1,000 police officers to the troubled Caribbean nation.

In a statement, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura noted that Kenya had previously deployed forces outside the country.

This was after it was ruled that President William Ruto and the National Security Council did not have constitutional powers to deploy police officers outside the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST