Stop misleading RUTO and leave Kenya alone – RAILA’s Azimio now warns JOE BIDEN and the US

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio has warned the United States to stop meddling in Kenya's internal affairs.
In a statement read by NARC-Kenya Party Leader
Martha Karua, the coalition in particular, faulted the US for having a hand in
the Kenya Kwanza administration's decision to deploy police officers to
Haiti.
Karua remarked that the US and other foreign
powers should recognise that Kenya is a sovereign State that ought to operate
independently and make its own decisions.
“We take note of the support expressed by the
US government for the Ruto regime to appeal against the ruling on deployment of
police to Haiti,” Karua stated.
“It is our hope that all parties should
respect the independence of the Judiciary and foreign interests should keep off
our national affairs.”
Additionally, Azimio in its statement noted
that it would fully stand for the rule of law and support the need for
independence of the Judiciary.
The statement was made days after the
Executive faulted the Kenyan courts for blocking the deployment of 1,000 police
officers to the troubled Caribbean nation.
In a statement, Government Spokesperson Isaac
Mwaura noted that Kenya had previously deployed forces outside the
country.
This was after it was ruled that President
William Ruto and the National Security Council did not have constitutional
powers to deploy police officers outside the country.
