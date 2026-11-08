'What Pregnancy Did to Me' - Beautiful LADY stuns netizens with a jaw-dropping before-and-after pregnancy transformation (VIDEO)





Monday, November 09, 2026 - A beautiful lady has sparked hilarious reactions on social media after sharing a video documenting the dramatic changes she experienced during her pregnancy journey.

The viral video, captioned ‘Me Before Pregnancy vs What It Did to Me’, captured the striking contrast between her appearance before conceiving and how she looked as her pregnancy progressed.

Before getting pregnant, the woman appeared stunning and glamorous, confidently showing off her looks.

However, as the pregnancy advanced, her appearance underwent a remarkable transformation, leaving many viewers surprised by just how much her body and facial features had changed.

The video has sparked a conversation about the realities of motherhood and how pregnancy can transform a woman's appearance in ways she may never have anticipated.

Watch the video below.

A baddie shows how pregnancy transformed her! https://t.co/U2hnoA10c1 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.