Beautiful Rwandese LADY living in Nairobi calls out young Kenyan men for ignoring her, says only ‘Wababa’ approach her (VIDEO)





Monday, November 09, 2026 – A beautiful Rwandese lady living in Nairobi has sparked debate on social media after calling out young Kenyan men for what she describes as their reluctance to show romantic interest, claiming only older men approach her.

In a viral TikTok video, she revealed that she can spend months in the country without a single young man approaching her to express romantic interest.

She jokingly wondered why young men were leaving the dating scene for older men, popularly referred to as wababa.

“Kenya unaweza kaa miezi ata mitatu, hakuna kijana anakuja kukuambia ati anakutaka, ni wababa tu kwani vijana nyi huduu.

“Mnaweza fanya mtu akose confidence,” she said.

She added that the experience sometimes made her question whether she was not attractive enough or whether younger men had simply lost interest in women like her.

“Mtu anaanza kufikiria ama miaka imeenda, wanaona mimi si type yao wananiachia wababa tu, mbona muache mtu kwa mikono ya wababa tu, nyinyi ni wavivu kutongoza,” she added.

She challenged young Kenyan men to become more confident and stop leaving older men to make all the romantic advances.

Her remarks have attracted mixed reactions online, with some social media users joking that the high cost of living and financial pressures have made romance a luxury for many young men.

Beautiful Rwandese lady living in Nairobi calls out young Kenyan men for not approaching her, claims only Wababa show interest https://t.co/xSyfJ4z0tP — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST