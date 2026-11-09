Vituko Na Sarakasi Kwa Kanisa - See how this LADY turned up at Pastor KANYARI’s church dressed (VIDEO)





Monday, November 9, 2026 - Drama unfolded at Pastor Victor Kanyari’s Salvation Healing Ministry church after a lady turned heads with a rather unusual outfit that left the controversial preacher shocked.

In a trending video, the lady is seen approaching the pulpit while dressed in a tight, figure-hugging outfit that many social media users likened to something more suitable for a nightclub than a church service.

Kanyari, who appeared surprised by her attire, called her to the pulpit and questioned why she had chosen to attend church wearing such an outfit.

“Si hizi ni nguo za kuogelea?” Kanyari was heard asking as he openly expressed his shock.

The lady explained that she did not have enough money to buy decent clothes suitable for attending church.

In response, Kanyari instructed one of his assistants to give her KSh 5,000 to enable her to purchase more appropriate clothes.

Some social media users have accused Kanyari of turning his church into a content creation hub, with every unusual incident seemingly providing material for viral videos.

Watch the video.

Drama at Kanyari'S Church! https://t.co/ZSxRgjpFzs — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.