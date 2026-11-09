Vituko Na Sarakasi Kwa Kanisa - See how this LADY turned up at Pastor KANYARI’s church dressed (VIDEO)

Monday, November 9, 2026 - Drama unfolded at Pastor Victor Kanyari’s Salvation Healing Ministry church after a lady turned heads with a rather unusual outfit that left the controversial preacher shocked.
In
a trending video, the lady is seen approaching the pulpit while dressed in a
tight, figure-hugging outfit that many social media users likened to something
more suitable for a nightclub than a church service.
Kanyari,
who appeared surprised by her attire, called her to the pulpit and questioned
why she had chosen to attend church wearing such an outfit.
“Si
hizi ni nguo za kuogelea?” Kanyari was heard asking as he openly expressed his
shock.
The
lady explained that she did not have enough money to buy decent clothes
suitable for attending church.
In
response, Kanyari instructed one of his assistants to give her KSh 5,000 to
enable her to purchase more appropriate clothes.
Some
social media users have accused Kanyari of turning his church into a content
creation hub, with every unusual incident seemingly providing material for
viral videos.
Watch
the video.
Drama at Kanyari'S Church! https://t.co/ZSxRgjpFzs— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 9, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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