Meet Ngong Junior! Cute PHOTO of late MP JOHANA NG’ENO’s wife, NAIYANOI NTUTU, holding their newborn baby - Mheshimiwa Aliacha Kama Amepanda Mbegu

Monday, November 9, 2026 - The late Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johana Ng’eno’s widow, Naiyanoi Ntutu, has welcomed a newborn baby boy.

Ntutu shared a heartwarming moment holding the little bundle of joy, who has been named Ngong Junior, with the adorable photo attracting attention from social media users.

The arrival of the baby comes months after the tragic death of Ng’eno, who passed away in a helicopter crash, leaving behind his family and supporters mourning his untimely demise.

See the cute photo of Naiyanoi Ntutu holding Ngong Junior.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.