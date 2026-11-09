Every guest at CHARLENE RUTO’s wedding was gifted a bottle of honey from her farm and cash in an envelope (PHOTOs)







Monday, November 9, 2026 - Charlene Ruto’s wedding guests were treated to an unexpected surprise after the newlyweds presented them with special gifts to appreciate their presence at the lavish ceremony.

According to one of the guests who attended the wedding, every visitor received a bottle of honey sourced from Charlene’s farm, accompanied by a small gift box containing an envelope with cash.

The guest shared his excitement on social media, revealing that he had gone to the wedding expecting to give the couple a present, only to find himself on the receiving end of an unexpected gift.

“The wedding was beautiful! Imagine going to give someone a gift, only to find yourself being gifted a small box na kabahasha hadi sijafungua nione iko na dollar ngapi,” he wrote.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.