Video of ‘’Ngumus” being prepared in unhygienic conditions sparks concerns - Mnakula Uchafu (VIDEO)

Thursday, November 5, 2026 - Health concerns have been raised after a video emerged showing a group of young men preparing and packaging ‘ngumus’ in unhygienic conditions.
In
the footage, the men are seen handling and packaging the food product, paying
little attention to basic hygiene standards.
Food
items should be prepared and handled under clean conditions to avoid potential
health risks.
However,
the manner in which the ngumus are being handled in the video has sparked
concern among social media users.
The
footage has prompted calls for relevant public health authorities to look into
the matter and ensure that food vendors observe proper hygiene standards.
Watch
the video.
Mnakula Uchafu! https://t.co/nnvj8N1cd1— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 5, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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