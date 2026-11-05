Video of ‘’Ngumus” being prepared in unhygienic conditions sparks concerns - Mnakula Uchafu (VIDEO)





Thursday, November 5, 2026 - Health concerns have been raised after a video emerged showing a group of young men preparing and packaging ‘ngumus’ in unhygienic conditions.

In the footage, the men are seen handling and packaging the food product, paying little attention to basic hygiene standards.

Food items should be prepared and handled under clean conditions to avoid potential health risks.

However, the manner in which the ngumus are being handled in the video has sparked concern among social media users.

The footage has prompted calls for relevant public health authorities to look into the matter and ensure that food vendors observe proper hygiene standards.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST