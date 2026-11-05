Kwa Kina Ndoa Mambo Ni Hatari - Kenyan man captured on camera physically assaulting his wife as their children watch helplessly (VIDEO)





Thursday, November 5, 2026 - A disturbing video has surfaced online showing a woman being subjected to domestic violence in the presence of her young children.

In the trending footage, a man is seen engaging in a heated argument with his wife before turning violent and unleashing kicks and blows on her.

The couple's children can be heard wailing in the background as they helplessly witness the traumatic incident.

The footage has sparked outrage, with many Kenyans condemning the man's actions and expressing concern over the impact of domestic violence on children who witness such abuse.

The incident comes amid continued concerns over cases of domestic violence in the country, with calls for victims to seek help and for authorities to take action against perpetrators.

Watch the video here: Link>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.