Unataka Kuua Watu - Angry passengers confront a traffic police officer who snatched car keys from a moving bus in Roysambu, nearly causing a fatal accident (VIDEO)

Saturday, November 7, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded after passengers confronted a traffic police officer, accusing him of risking their lives after trying to snatch car keys from a moving matatu.
The
officer is said to have removed the keys from the ignition while the bus was moving.
The
driver tried to stop the matatu, but the brakes failed, forcing him to ram into
other vehicles.
Passengers
and passers-by were seen confronting the officer and threatening to beat him up
as he fled to safety.
Watch
the video.
Angry passengers confront a traffic police officer who snatched car keys from a moving bus in Roysambu. https://t.co/xPUzGsIFRg— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 7, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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