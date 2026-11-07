Unataka Kuua Watu - Angry passengers confront a traffic police officer who snatched car keys from a moving bus in Roysambu, nearly causing a fatal accident (VIDEO)





Saturday, November 7, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded after passengers confronted a traffic police officer, accusing him of risking their lives after trying to snatch car keys from a moving matatu.

The officer is said to have removed the keys from the ignition while the bus was moving.

The driver tried to stop the matatu, but the brakes failed, forcing him to ram into other vehicles.

Passengers and passers-by were seen confronting the officer and threatening to beat him up as he fled to safety.

Watch the video.

Angry passengers confront a traffic police officer who snatched car keys from a moving bus in Roysambu. https://t.co/xPUzGsIFRg — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.