



Tuesday, November 17, 2026 - A little-known lady from the lakeside city of Kisumu has become a social media sensation after being captured on camera unleashing energetic dance moves in a local nightclub.

Rocking a figure-hugging dress that accentuated her voluptuous figure, the beautiful lass left revellers glued to the dance floor as she showcased her impressive dance skills.

The video has since attracted attention online, with social media users praising her confidence, infectious energy, and God-given assets.

Her curvaceous figure and energetic moves have particularly caught the attention of netizens, with many admiring how she commanded attention inside the club.

Watch the video.

Kisumu nightlife never disappoints! See Nyash! https://t.co/SIOa29qiMD — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 17, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.