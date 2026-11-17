





Tuesday, November 17, 2026 - Former television actress and KTN host Regina Wambui Gitao, popularly known as Regina Re, is facing fresh trouble after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) approved murder charges against her daughter over the killing of her 86-year-old grandmother.

The DPP has approved murder charges against Thandie Malaika Wanjiku Gitao, who is accused of killing her grandmother, Dorita Lasinder Macharia.

Thandie will be charged with murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

Her mother, Regina Re, and brother, Alton Jimmy Macharia, will also face charges of being accessories after the fact to murder.

They are accused of interfering with the crime scene to conceal evidence and cover up Thandie's involvement in the killing.

A post-mortem examination conducted on November 3, 2026, established that Dorita died from severe blood loss following multiple sharp-force injuries, including cuts to the face and neck, stab wounds and injuries that severed the external jugular veins.

The cause of death was recorded as excessive blood loss resulting from a stab wound to the neck that caused vascular injury.

Investigators also recovered clothing belonging to Thandie and the deceased, bloodstained towels and carpet samples, which were submitted to the Government Chemist for forensic analysis.

The three appeared before Magistrate Beryl Akinyi, where they sought release to attend Dorita's burial scheduled for Wednesday, November 18.

However, the prosecution opposed their release, citing the risk of them absconding court proceedings given the gravity of the offences.

The court declined to release them and ordered that they remain in custody at Gigiri Police Station pending plea-taking.

Meanwhile, Immanuel Munyeki, who had also been held in connection with the murder investigations, was released on November 12 after the prosecution informed the court that investigators had found no evidence linking him to the killing.

The three are expected to appear before the Kibera Chief Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, for plea taking.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.