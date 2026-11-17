Tuesday, November 17, 2026 - Former television actress and KTN host Regina Wambui Gitao, popularly known as Regina Re, is facing fresh trouble after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) approved murder charges against her daughter over the killing of her 86-year-old grandmother.
The DPP has approved murder
charges against Thandie Malaika Wanjiku Gitao, who is accused of killing her
grandmother, Dorita Lasinder Macharia.
Thandie will be charged with
murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.
Her mother, Regina Re, and
brother, Alton Jimmy Macharia, will also face charges of being accessories
after the fact to murder.
They are accused of interfering
with the crime scene to conceal evidence and cover up Thandie's involvement in
the killing.
A post-mortem examination
conducted on November 3, 2026, established that Dorita died from severe blood
loss following multiple sharp-force injuries, including cuts to the face and
neck, stab wounds and injuries that severed the external jugular veins.
The cause of death was
recorded as excessive blood loss resulting from a stab wound to the neck that
caused vascular injury.
Investigators also recovered
clothing belonging to Thandie and the deceased, bloodstained towels and carpet
samples, which were submitted to the Government Chemist for forensic analysis.
The three appeared before Magistrate
Beryl Akinyi, where they sought release to attend Dorita's burial scheduled for
Wednesday, November 18.
However, the prosecution
opposed their release, citing the risk of them absconding court proceedings
given the gravity of the offences.
The court declined to release
them and ordered that they remain in custody at Gigiri Police Station pending
plea-taking.
Meanwhile, Immanuel Munyeki,
who had also been held in connection with the murder investigations, was
released on November 12 after the prosecution informed the court that
investigators had found no evidence linking him to the killing.
The three are expected to appear before the Kibera Chief Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, for plea taking.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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