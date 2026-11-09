Nimepewa Password Nitaawanika Na Pegs - DIVINAR NYANGARISA exposes women thirsting over her husband after introducing him to the public (SCREENSHOTS)







Monday, November 9, 2026 - Social media personality Divinar Nyangarisa has exposed women she claims have been sliding into her husband's inbox in a desperate attempt to win his attention and potentially wreck her marriage.

Divinar accessed her husband's social media inbox after he reportedly handed her his password, giving her a glimpse of the messages women have been sending him.

She went ahead and shared a screenshot of a conversation involving a woman identified as Marion Kamau, who approached her husband with romantic advances.

However, the man was quick to shut down the advances, making it clear that he was happily married and had no interest in entertaining other women.

“I am satisfied with my wife,” he responded, leaving little room for further advances.

Divinar had introduced her husband two days ago.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.