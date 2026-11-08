The moment RUTO got furious after his daughter CHARLENE complained of the President’s security team being too harsh during her wedding - He nearly slapped her (VIDEO)





Sunday, November 8, 2026 - President William Ruto appeared visibly irritated after his daughter, Charlene Ruto, complained about the strict security arrangements during her lavish wedding to Isaya Yunge in Mwanza, Tanzania.

In a trending video, Charlene is seen walking hand in hand with her newlywed husband as her parents, President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto, walk a few steps ahead of them.

At some point, Charlene appears frustrated by the heavy security presence and gestures towards the officers as she tries to make a request.

“These are our photographers, please,” Charlene is heard telling the security officers.

However, Ruto appears unhappy with her intervention and signals her to calm down.

“Ei wewe,” the President is heard responding, seemingly warning his daughter against challenging the security arrangements.

Charlene, however, does not appear convinced, as she continues expressing her displeasure over the number of security officers surrounding them.

“Security are too much… they are too much,” she says.

The brief exchange has attracted attention online, with Kenyans discussing the seemingly tense moment between the President and his daughter during what was supposed to be one of the happiest occasions in her life.

Watch the video below.

“Dad, your security guys are being too strict!” Charlene Ruto expressed her displeasure with security guards, questioning why they would prevent her friends from accompanying her and spoil what was supposed to be a good day. https://t.co/F5eOkVhnb5 — A.M Media (@a_m_media_ke) November 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.