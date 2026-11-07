SONKO leaks CCTV footage of NYAMBURA meeting a city lawyer for MECHI at an Airbnb when her two daughters died in a house inferno - She had locked them inside the house (VIDEO)





Saturday, November 7, 2026 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has released CCTV footage showing Nyambura Mburu meeting a city lawyer at an Airbnb in Westlands, as investigations continue into the tragic fire that claimed the lives of her two daughters, Angel and Wambo.

According to Sonko, the CCTV footage was obtained from Escada Apartments along Lantana Road, Westlands, where Room 301 had reportedly been booked by a person identified as K. Mutai.

Sonko claims Mutai booked accommodation at the Airbnb for October 17 and 18.

On October 17, at around 3:04 PM, Mutai was reportedly captured on CCTV heading towards Room 301.

At 4:05 PM, Nyambura Mburu reportedly checked in.

At 4:16 PM, Nyambura was reportedly captured heading towards Room 301.

At 7:05 PM, Nyambura was reportedly captured leaving the room.

At 7:17 PM, Mutai was reportedly captured leaving the room.

Sonko also questioned why the phone number and national identity card details provided during check-in contained incorrect digits, asking detectives to establish whether this was an innocent mistake or an attempt to conceal identities.

He thanked the DCI, under Director Mohamed Amin, for intensifying investigations and insisted that the CCTV findings and other preliminary information must be independently verified without presuming anyone's guilt.

The former governor also expressed sympathy for the grieving father, Kennedy Njau, who lost his two daughters in the Gachie apartment fire.

“WE WANT THE TRUTH, NOT REVENGE!” Sonko declared, vowing to stand with Kennedy in the quest for justice.

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Mike Sonko exposes Nyambura Mburu, the mother of the two innocent angels who lost their lives in the tragic Gachie fire. Sonko alleges that he has accessed CCTV footage showing Nyambura at an Airbnb with a city lawyer, enjoying life, at the time of the incident. https://t.co/yLmWwTJPk1 — IVY (@ivymuthe) November 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.