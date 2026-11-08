Tragedy as Isiolo-based doctor takes his own life - He was silently battling depression! A former patient mourns him

Sunday, November 8, 2026 - A doctor based at Isiolo General Hospital has taken his own life after silently battling depression.
The doctor, identified only
as Dr Kim, has been remembered as a compassionate medic who dedicated his life
to treating and saving patients, even as he struggled with personal battles
away from the hospital.
A former patient has shared
an emotional tribute, revealing how Dr Kim played a crucial role in saving his
life after he developed a tumour on his left leg.
According to the patient, the
doctor performed surgery on him, prayed for him, and helped him regain his
ability to walk.
“A doctor who healed people, but he himself
was silently fighting depression,” the grieving patient wrote.
He used the heartbreaking
loss to raise awareness about mental health, urging people to check on their
loved ones and create an environment where those struggling emotionally can
freely seek help.
“My people, depression is
killing our people. Let us not fear to ask someone, 'Are you really okay?' Let
us not fear to say, 'I am not okay,” he added.
He also urged anyone
experiencing emotional distress to speak to someone they trust rather than
suffer in silence.
“Dr Kim, thank you for helping me live. Rest in peace. You will be remembered at Isiolo General Hospital,” he wrote.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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