



Tuesday, November 17, 2026 - A video of teenage mothers from the Mount Kenya region carrying their babies as they cry over men who impregnated them before running away from their responsibilities has sparked concern.

The young mothers appear to come from humble backgrounds and have now been left to raise their children single-handedly after the men abandoned them.

The footage comes amid growing concerns over teenage pregnancies and the rising number of young women left to shoulder the responsibilities of single motherhood in the Mount Kenya region.

Watch the video.

The increase in the number of teenage single mothers in Mt. Kenya is alarming. I know it’s a national tragedy, and it must be addressed as soon as possible to protect the girl child. https://t.co/kLehaNt0ID — IVY (@ivymuthe) November 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.