



Tuesday, November 17, 2026 - Milka Karanja, the baby mama of Murang’a Water Director Eng. Daniel Ng’ang’a, has resurfaced on social media, desperately appealing for financial assistance to take their son to India for specialised treatment.

In emotional videos, Milka claims that Ng’ang’a abandoned her from the time she fell pregnant, leaving her to fend for herself despite his financial ability.

She revealed that she gave birth at Pumwani Hospital, where she reportedly paid only Ksh 20 for maternity services despite her baby daddy being a wealthy government official.

Milka further accused Ng’ang’a of making her life a living hell and refusing to support their ailing son, who was diagnosed with cancer.

She also claims that the official has been blocking well-wishers who are willing to intervene and help the sick child.

Watch the emotional videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.