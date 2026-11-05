Sharp Boys! How 5 suspects created a fake Bamburi Cement website and conned a woman out of Ksh 742,000 in online fraud

Thursday, November 5, 2026 - Detectives have arrested five suspects accused of creating a fake Bamburi Cement website and defrauding a woman of KSh742,000 in an elaborate online shopping scam.
According
to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the incident dates back to
August 2025, when the complainant was looking for 1,400 bags of cement for a
family construction project in Ruiru.
She
stumbled upon a website purporting to represent Bamburi Cement PLC and
contacted the number provided.
She
was subsequently directed to WhatsApp, where negotiations were conducted.
The
deal was sealed at KSh530 per bag, with the woman receiving an invoice
demanding KSh742,000.
She
was instructed to transfer the full amount through RTGS to a local bank account
purportedly held in the name of Bamburi Cement Limited.
On
August 23, 2025, she transferred the money, expecting the cement to be
delivered.
However,
the consignment never arrived, and attempts to reach the supposed supplier
proved futile.
She
later contacted Bamburi Cement PLC and discovered that the company had no
knowledge of the transaction, prompting her to report the matter to the police.
Investigations
established that the website, telephone number and invoice were fraudulent and
had no affiliation with the cement manufacturer.
Further
financial investigations traced the money from an account operated by Florence
Atieno Okoth to another account operated by Emmanuel Wekesa, alias Brian
Mulumba.
The
funds were subsequently withdrawn through ATM transactions in Kitengela Town.
Following
an intelligence-led operation in Uasin Gishu and Nairobi counties, detectives
arrested five suspects identified as Florence Atieno Okoth, Dickson Alalwa
Mabati, Kevin Ongaya Were, Kelvin Kibet Keter and Emmanuel Wekesa, alias Brian
Mulumba.
The
five suspects have since been arraigned in court and charged accordingly.
The
DCI has cautioned members of the public against online shopping scams, urging
prospective buyers to verify websites, sellers, payment details and business
transactions before sending money.
The agency has reiterated its commitment to pursuing cyber-enabled fraudsters, dismantling criminal networks and ensuring that those involved in financial crimes are brought to justice.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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