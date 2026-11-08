Sharp Boy! Luo Man arrested over online Airbnb fraud after fleecing a woman KSh130,000 - See how he conned holidaymakers planning Coast getaways





Sunday, November 8, 2026 - Detectives have arrested a man accused of running an online accommodation fraud scheme targeting unsuspecting holidaymakers planning trips to the Kenyan Coast.

The suspect, identified as Nelson Okota Odhiambo, was arrested in Bamburi by detectives from Nyali Sub-County following investigations into a case in which a female client lost KSh130,000.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect allegedly lured the woman with promises of securing Airbnb accommodation in Nyali.

The unsuspecting holidaymaker reportedly sent him KSh130,000, hoping to enjoy a memorable coastal getaway.

However, the promised accommodation never materialised, leaving her counting losses.

Detectives launched investigations and, acting on intelligence leads, tracked down Okota and arrested him in Bamburi.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect may have been operating beyond Nyali, allegedly targeting travellers planning holidays in Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties.

The DCI warned that the scheme preyed on people looking for holiday accommodation online, turning their dream vacations into costly nightmares.

The suspect remains in police custody undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment in court.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.