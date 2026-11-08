Sharp Boy! Luo Man arrested over online Airbnb fraud after fleecing a woman KSh130,000 - See how he conned holidaymakers planning Coast getaways

Sunday, November 8, 2026 - Detectives have arrested a man accused of running an online accommodation fraud scheme targeting unsuspecting holidaymakers planning trips to the Kenyan Coast.
The suspect,
identified as Nelson Okota Odhiambo, was arrested in Bamburi by detectives from
Nyali Sub-County following investigations into a case in which a female client
lost KSh130,000.
According to
the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect allegedly lured
the woman with promises of securing Airbnb accommodation in Nyali.
The
unsuspecting holidaymaker reportedly sent him KSh130,000, hoping to enjoy a
memorable coastal getaway.
However,
the promised accommodation never materialised, leaving her counting losses.
Detectives
launched investigations and, acting on intelligence leads, tracked down Okota
and arrested him in Bamburi.
Preliminary
investigations indicate that the suspect may have been operating beyond Nyali,
allegedly targeting travellers planning holidays in Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale
counties.
The DCI
warned that the scheme preyed on people looking for holiday accommodation
online, turning their dream vacations into costly nightmares.
The suspect remains in police custody undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment in court.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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