A rogue police officer attached to Railways Police Station arrested over armed robbery - Attempted to raid a business premise in Industrial Area while armed with an AK-47 rifle (PHOTO)





Sunday, November 8, 2026 - A police officer attached to Railways Police Station in Nairobi and a civilian have been arrested following an attempted armed robbery in Industrial Area.

Police arrested the two suspects, identified as Police Constable Antony Mwangi and civilian Samuel Mungai, at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday after a security guard raised an alarm about an attempted robbery at Kwa Kim Scrap Garage along Commercial Street.

According to a police report, the guard alerted officers who were on patrol in the area after spotting two suspicious men attempting to carry out the robbery.

One of the suspects was dressed in a jungle-patterned uniform, while the other was in civilian clothes.

The armed suspect was carrying an AK-47 rifle.

The officers responded to the alarm and later spotted the two suspects at the junction of Enterprise Road and Commercial Street, where they were reportedly robbing members of the public.

The suspects were challenged by the officers and surrendered before being disarmed.

Police recovered an AK-47 rifle and 29 rounds of ammunition during the operation.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is handling the case as investigations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.