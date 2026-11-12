Renowned Tiktoker and self-proclaimed forex trader, KING TIZIAN, called out for living lavishly online while his grandmother’s body is detained at the mortuary over Ksh 150,000 bill







Thursday, November 12, 2026 - Popular TikToker and self-proclaimed forex trader King Tizian is facing criticism after it emerged that his grandmother’s body has been detained at a mortuary over an outstanding bill of KSh150,000, even as he continues to flaunt a lavish lifestyle on social media.

According to a source, Tizian’s grandmother’s body has been stuck at the morgue after the family reportedly failed to raise the amount required to secure its release for burial.

Reacting to the reports, Tizian confirmed that his grandmother’s body had indeed been detained over the unpaid mortuary bill.

However, he lamented that some of his relatives and close family members expected him to clear the entire bill single-handedly simply because he is a celebrity who regularly displays opulence online.

Tizian insisted that all family members should contribute towards settling the bill, arguing that his flashy social media lifestyle did not mean he had idle money lying around to cater for every family expense.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.