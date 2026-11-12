From Majengo Slums to Githurai 45 - VIDEOs capture women hawking themselves like tomatoes in broad daylight as RUTO’s economy bites (WATCH)


Thursday, November 12, 2026 - Videos secretly recorded by a concerned Kenyan in Majengo slums and Githurai 45 have exposed women openly soliciting men for money in broad daylight as they struggle to make ends meet.

The footage shows several women lining up along busy streets, apparently waiting for potential clients willing to pay for their services.

A majority of the women are single mothers struggling to put food on the table amid the rising cost of living and tough economic conditions facing ordinary Kenyans.

Shockingly, the activities are taking place in broad daylight, with the two areas appearing to have become busy hotspots as men flock to negotiate with the women.

Watch the videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

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