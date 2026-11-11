Gen-Z youths arrested in Kahawa Wendani after attempting to kidnap fellow youth, only for the locals to raise the alarm (VIDEO)





Thursday, November 12, 2026 - Drama unfolded in Kahawa Wendani along Thika Road after police officers and local residents foiled a suspected kidnapping attempt.

According to an eyewitness, the suspects had abducted a young man and were attempting to bundle him into a private car when things took an unexpected turn.

The victim reportedly screamed for help, raising the alarm and attracting the attention of area residents, who quickly moved in to intervene.

The occupants of the private car managed to speed off, abandoning some of their accomplices at the scene.

Fearing that the angry residents might lynch them, the stranded suspects reportedly stormed into a rented apartment in a desperate attempt to escape mob justice.

However, their hideout did not save them after locals alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and arrested the suspects for further questioning.

Watch the video.

Kahawa Wendani Kidnapping incident https://t.co/PCxGXW8iOh — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.