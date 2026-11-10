Wednesday, November 11, 2026 - A bar attendant from Meru has been accused of stealing more than KSh100,000 from a man identified as Murangiri after getting him intoxicated and luring him into her house.
According to a social media
post exposing the alleged theft, the woman first made sure Murangiri was heavily
intoxicated before locking him inside her house.
She is then accused of
withdrawing KSh40,000 from his account in Meru town at around 1 am.
A person exposing the theft
has shared what is said to be an M-Pesa statement showing the transactions,
claiming that the woman stole over KSh100,000 from the victim.
Murangiri was previously an
ambulance driver at Githongo Hospital, and the woman resorted to withdrawing the
money in Meru town at night after realising that he was a well-known person in
Githongo.
Check out the posts.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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