



Wednesday, November 11, 2026 - A bar attendant from Meru has been accused of stealing more than KSh100,000 from a man identified as Murangiri after getting him intoxicated and luring him into her house.

According to a social media post exposing the alleged theft, the woman first made sure Murangiri was heavily intoxicated before locking him inside her house.

She is then accused of withdrawing KSh40,000 from his account in Meru town at around 1 am.

A person exposing the theft has shared what is said to be an M-Pesa statement showing the transactions, claiming that the woman stole over KSh100,000 from the victim.

Murangiri was previously an ambulance driver at Githongo Hospital, and the woman resorted to withdrawing the money in Meru town at night after realising that he was a well-known person in Githongo.

Check out the posts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.