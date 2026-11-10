Alipea Rafiki Yangu Kaswende - Different LADIES expose ex-Citizen TV anchor KANZE DENA’s husband NICK MARARO as a notorious womanizer - Kanze Anavumilia Tu Kwa Ndoa

Wednesday, November 11, 2026 - Former Citizen TV anchor Kanze Dena’s husband, Nick Mararo, is facing explosive allegations of being a notorious womanizer.
According to accounts shared
by different ladies, Nick has a habit of preying on women in high-end clubs.
One woman claimed that Nick
infected her friend with “kaswende” and was even begging her to get pregnant
for him despite being married to Kanze Dena.
Another lady alleged that she
knows three other women who have had romantic flings with Nick, amid claims
that his womanising behaviour is well known in Nyeri, where he has expressed
interest in the Nyeri senatorial seat.
Nick married Kanze Dena in
2019 in a low-key wedding, but the latest allegations have sparked questions
about what could be happening behind the scenes in their marriage.
Is Kanze simply turning a
blind eye to the alleged infidelity?
Check out the posts on the Ongea App exposing Nick.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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