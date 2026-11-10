Alipea Rafiki Yangu Kaswende - Different LADIES expose ex-Citizen TV anchor KANZE DENA’s husband NICK MARARO as a notorious womanizer - Kanze Anavumilia Tu Kwa Ndoa







Wednesday, November 11, 2026 - Former Citizen TV anchor Kanze Dena’s husband, Nick Mararo, is facing explosive allegations of being a notorious womanizer.

According to accounts shared by different ladies, Nick has a habit of preying on women in high-end clubs.

One woman claimed that Nick infected her friend with “kaswende” and was even begging her to get pregnant for him despite being married to Kanze Dena.

Another lady alleged that she knows three other women who have had romantic flings with Nick, amid claims that his womanising behaviour is well known in Nyeri, where he has expressed interest in the Nyeri senatorial seat.

Nick married Kanze Dena in 2019 in a low-key wedding, but the latest allegations have sparked questions about what could be happening behind the scenes in their marriage.

Is Kanze simply turning a blind eye to the alleged infidelity?

Check out the posts on the Ongea App exposing Nick.





























The Kenyan DAILY POST.