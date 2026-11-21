



Saturday, November 21, 2026 - The man who was threatened with a gun by Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina during a dramatic confrontation over unpaid dues has broken his silence.

Ledama was involved in an altercation with a man identified as Zack Rotiken, who confronted him over unpaid dues and attempted to repossess the legislator’s vehicle using auctioneers.

The confrontation nearly turned physical, with the vocal senator threatening to pull out his gun and shoot the man as tensions escalated.

Zack has now spoken out, insisting that he will not be intimidated into abandoning his pursuit of the money he claims he is owed.

Taking to social media, he pleaded with the senator to pay him, claiming that he had endured years of frustration while seeking his dues.

“Nothing will stop me from asking for what I worked for. Nimekuvumilia sana six years, Hon. Ledama Ole Kina. Please pay me my money,” he wrote.

The senator is reportedly facing auctioneers following a court ruling over the wrongful dismissal of Rotiken and failure to pay his salary and benefits.

According to reports, Ledama lost an appeal against the ruling and was ordered to pay Rotiken KSh1.2 million.





Auctioneers are now pursuing Ledama’s assets to recover the money.

Nitakupiga Risasi Ya Kichwa - Narok Senator LEDAMA OLE KINA captured on camera threatening auctioneers over car loan. https://t.co/UAhybM5lYG — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.