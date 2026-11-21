Saturday, November 21, 2026 – Veteran Kenyan DJ Creme De La Creme has opened up about the emotional turmoil he endured for four years before his controversial private video leaked in 2015.
Speaking during an interview with radio presenter Alex
Mwakideu, the entertainer recalled November 5, 2015, as a date that remains
deeply etched in his memory.
According to Creme De La Creme, the biggest burden was
knowing that someone had possession of intimate footage that could potentially
be used to threaten, embarrass or expose him.
He revealed that the recording had existed for four years
before it eventually found its way into the public domain.
When Mwakideu sought clarification about the timeline, the
entertainer confirmed that he had spent years living with the uncertainty of
not knowing when the footage would surface.
“My guy, me I carried the biggest weight of my life. Four
years knowing that there's someone who has something that they can use against
you,” he said.
He further reiterated the timeline, telling Mwakideu: “Hiyo
tape, bro, for it to leak in 2015, bro, it had been there for four years.”
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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