



Saturday, November 21, 2026 – Veteran Kenyan DJ Creme De La Creme has opened up about the emotional turmoil he endured for four years before his controversial private video leaked in 2015.

Speaking during an interview with radio presenter Alex Mwakideu, the entertainer recalled November 5, 2015, as a date that remains deeply etched in his memory.

According to Creme De La Creme, the biggest burden was knowing that someone had possession of intimate footage that could potentially be used to threaten, embarrass or expose him.

He revealed that the recording had existed for four years before it eventually found its way into the public domain.

When Mwakideu sought clarification about the timeline, the entertainer confirmed that he had spent years living with the uncertainty of not knowing when the footage would surface.

“My guy, me I carried the biggest weight of my life. Four years knowing that there's someone who has something that they can use against you,” he said.

He further reiterated the timeline, telling Mwakideu: “Hiyo tape, bro, for it to leak in 2015, bro, it had been there for four years.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.