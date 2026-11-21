



Saturday, November 21, 2026 - A bold Swahili woman stunned wedding guests after unleashing energetic dance moves during a friend's wedding ceremony.

In the video circulating on social media, the well-endowed woman is seen taking over the dance floor with her impressive moves, effortlessly shaking her nyash and swaying her waist as she entertains guests.

Her electrifying performance attracted attention, with guests seemingly unable to take their eyes off her as she danced to the music.

She has once again proved why Swahili women know game when it comes to dancing, with her flexible waist and confidence stealing the show at the wedding.

Watch the video.

Swahili vibes! https://t.co/xxCjxEvxd2 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.