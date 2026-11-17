



Tuesday, November 17, 2026 - A city slay queen was involved in a heated altercation with a boda boda rider after refusing to pay her fare upon reaching her destination.

The rider, who seemingly expected a smooth transaction, was left frustrated when the lady turned hostile instead of settling the fare.

She accused him of lacking etiquette, claiming that he had failed to drop her off at her exact intended destination.

The rider, however, stood his ground and demanded his money, insisting that he deserved to be paid for the service offered.

The defiant lady refused to pay and instead whipped out her phone to record the rider, turning the disagreement into a public spectacle.

Watch the video.

Passenger princess vs spiro guy https://t.co/VIUc5wU9fL — Kingpin of Kenya (@ClintonObonyo) November 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.