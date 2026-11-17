Tuesday, November 17, 2026 - A city slay queen was involved in a heated altercation with a boda boda rider after refusing to pay her fare upon reaching her destination.
The
rider, who seemingly expected a smooth transaction, was left frustrated when
the lady turned hostile instead of settling the fare.
She accused him of lacking etiquette, claiming that he had failed to drop her off at her exact intended destination.
The
rider, however, stood his ground and demanded his money, insisting that he
deserved to be paid for the service offered.
The
defiant lady refused to pay and instead whipped out her phone to record the
rider, turning the disagreement into a public spectacle.
Watch the video.
Passenger princess vs spiro guy https://t.co/VIUc5wU9fL— Kingpin of Kenya (@ClintonObonyo) November 16, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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