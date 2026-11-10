Meru man fighting for his life in hospital after being scalded with hot water by his wife - They appeared like a perfect couple on social media (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, November 11, 2026 - Calls for justice are mounting on social media after a middle-aged man from Meru was scalded with hot water by his wife following a domestic dispute.

A photo shared online shows the victim in hospital fighting for his life, with serious visible injuries on his face.

Ironically, the couple appeared like a perfect match on social media, often giving the impression that they were enjoying a happy marriage.

However, behind the scenes, their relationship was marred by violence that nearly cost the man his life.

Social media users are calling for justice for the victim and condemning domestic violence.

See photos.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.