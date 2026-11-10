Aligogengwa Bibi - Kenyan man who paraded PDAs 6 years ago and shared photos of his beautiful girlfriend, who later became his wife, making his hair, gets trolled after their relationship crumbles (LOOK)







Wednesday, November 11, 2026 - Netizens have revisited photos that an X user posted six years ago, parading PDAs with his girlfriend, who later became his wife.

In the post, the man had shared photos of his girlfriend making his hair and captioned them, “She’s my best friend, my girlfriend and now my barber. 11 months old today.”

A nosy X user recently revived the post and cheekily wrote, “Love is a beautiful thing. Hope you guys are still together.”

However, it later emerged that the couple had broken up following alleged infidelity.

The man reportedly discovered that his wife was cheating, bringing their once-celebrated relationship to an end.

The old romantic photos have since attracted hilarious reactions, with netizens trolling the man and questioning the longevity of relationships that once appeared perfect on social media.









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