MATIANG’I warns GACHAGUA over arrogance and pride as he raises alarm over opposition unity ahead of 2027 elections.







Monday, November 02, 2026 - Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang’i has called out former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of displaying arrogance and pride that could undermine efforts to unite the opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Sunday night, November 1, the former Interior Cabinet Secretary cautioned that Gachagua's political rhetoric and perceived dismissive attitude towards other communities could create divisions within the United Opposition.

“With tremendous respect to the leader because he is a leader of a party, that arrogance and that particular pride is precisely what is going to split the opposition and make it very difficult for the opposition to unite,” Matiang’i stated.

The Jubilee leader argued that Kenya's political future should not be determined by a handful of ethnic communities, insisting that the opposition must embrace inclusivity and recognise the country's diversity.

“Our country does not belong to three groups; our country belongs to more than 40 groups,” he said.

Matiang’i further questioned what would happen to communities considered politically insignificant by some opposition leaders.

“Those that you think are useless and don’t matter, the numbers you say you don’t need what are they supposed to do? They leave Kenya tonight?” he posed.

He maintained that the 2027 political contest should revolve around ideas, leadership records, competence and qualifications rather than ethnic arithmetic.

“I thought that this was a competition of ideas, platforms, track records, competence and qualifications,” he added.

The warning follows Gachagua's remarks suggesting that he, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka have sufficient political numbers to form the next government.

The DCP leader claimed that Sifuna could deliver four million votes, Kalonzo three million, while he would bring approximately 10 million votes to the opposition coalition.

Interestingly, Gachagua had previously predicted that the United Opposition would eventually experience a fallout before the 2027 polls.

“I want to prophesy today, not because I am a prophet, but based on experience, foresight, and understanding of the Kenyan political scene, that history would repeat itself,” he said on September 27 during an engagement with Kenyans living in Dallas, Texas.

“One single presidential candidate will be announced, one person will go away, and that person will go away on his own,” Gachagua added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.