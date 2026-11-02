Family demands answers as Kenyan student who was found dead in a river in UK is laid to rest – RIP KIPRUTO (PHOTOs)





Monday, November 02, 2026 - A Kenyan student who was found dead in the River Cam in Cambridge, United Kingdom, has been laid to rest at his family home in Nariri Village, Kesses, Uasin Gishu County.

Nelbert Kipruto Rirei was buried on Saturday, October 31, in an emotional ceremony attended by relatives and friends who gathered to pay their final respects.

“The burial took place in a solemn and dignified manner, surrounded by family, friends and loved ones who came to pay their final respects,” a friend said.

The friend also acknowledged those who stood with the bereaved family through prayers, messages, financial contributions and their presence.

However, despite the burial, questions surrounding Rirei's death remain unanswered, with his family seeking clarity on the circumstances that led to his body being discovered in River Cam.

The family continues to grapple with the loss as they await answers about the tragic incident.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.