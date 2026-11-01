Videos emerge of Mombasa-based sly queen ROSELYN ASHANTI partying with friends before alleged poisoning that has rendered her bedridden – She was in high spirits (WATCH)







Sunday, November 01, 2026 - Videos capturing Mombasa-based socialite Roselyn Ashanti enjoying her birthday celebration shortly before she was allegedly poisoned have emerged online, drawing renewed attention to her heartbreaking story.

Roselyn celebrated her birthday on February 14, 2026, surrounded by friends and loved ones.

However, what was supposed to be a joyous occasion allegedly took a tragic turn when she suddenly collapsed during the gathering.

It later emerged that she may have been poisoned.

The resurfaced videos capture Roselyn in high spirits, smiling, dancing, and seemingly having the time of her life as she celebrated the special occasion.

The once bubbly socialite, who appeared to be living her best life in the birthday footage, is now bedridden after suffering severe brain damage.

According to reports, Roselyn has been left unable to speak, walk, or eat and is currently under the care of her mother.

The contrast between the cheerful birthday moments and her reported current condition has left many social media users reflecting on her tragic turn of events, with renewed interest in what exactly happened on that fateful Valentine's Day.

Videos emerge of Mombasa-based sly queen ROSELYN MCHUNA partying with friends before alleged poisoning that has rendered her bedridden. https://t.co/xFu0CIZlSb — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 1, 2026

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.