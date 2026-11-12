Locals captured on camera stealing mattresses from an overturned lorry at Burnt Forest as the driver watches helplessly (VIDEO)

Thursday, November 12, 2026 - Drama unfolded at Burnt Forest after locals descended on an accident scene and made away with mattresses from an overturned lorry.
The
driver was transporting the mattresses to an undisclosed destination when he
lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn.
Although
he escaped the accident unhurt, he was left helpless as a section of locals
rushed to the scene and began looting the mattresses instead of helping him.
Footage
from the scene shows residents scrambling to collect the mattresses before
disappearing with the goods, leaving the distressed driver watching helplessly.
The
incident has once again raised concerns about the growing habit of looting
goods from accident scenes instead of assisting victims.
Watch
the video.
Locals loot mattresses from an overturned lorry at Burnt Forest https://t.co/4dB5yA4E9S— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 12, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments