Locals captured on camera stealing mattresses from an overturned lorry at Burnt Forest as the driver watches helplessly (VIDEO)





Thursday, November 12, 2026 - Drama unfolded at Burnt Forest after locals descended on an accident scene and made away with mattresses from an overturned lorry.

The driver was transporting the mattresses to an undisclosed destination when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn.

Although he escaped the accident unhurt, he was left helpless as a section of locals rushed to the scene and began looting the mattresses instead of helping him.

Footage from the scene shows residents scrambling to collect the mattresses before disappearing with the goods, leaving the distressed driver watching helplessly.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the growing habit of looting goods from accident scenes instead of assisting victims.

Watch the video.

Locals loot mattresses from an overturned lorry at Burnt Forest https://t.co/4dB5yA4E9S — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.