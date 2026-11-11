Kenya protests as Saudi Court sentences Kenyan woman to 100 lashes for giving birth outside marriage – “Cruel and Inhuman’

Wednesday, November 11, 2026 - Kenya has expressed concern over a Saudi Arabian court's decision to sentence a Kenyan woman to 100 lashes for giving birth outside marriage.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 11, Foreign
Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei described the punishment as cruel
and inhuman but acknowledged Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and judicial system.
The PS maintained that Kenya would continue engaging its
Saudi counterparts on matters surrounding judicial enforcement and the
treatment of Kenyan nationals in the Gulf country.
“Saddened by what would constitute ‘cruel and inhuman’
punishment under our jurisdiction, but respectful of the sovereignty of Saudi
legal system.
“We shall continue to work with our counterparts on these
complex arenas of judicial enforcement,” he stated.
The woman, identified as Esther Wanja Muthoni, 40, was
reportedly sentenced in October after a Saudi court convicted her of giving
birth outside wedlock.
Muthoni, who worked as a domestic worker, became pregnant
following a relationship with an Egyptian national who subsequently left Saudi
Arabia.
She delivered her son, Abudy, in August 2025.
However, her situation took a difficult turn after her
supervisor discovered the newborn, prompting a hospital visit and her
subsequent detention for questioning.
She was later prosecuted and handed the 100-lash sentence
under Saudi Arabia's interpretation of Islamic Sharia law.
The case has renewed concerns about the safety of Kenyans
working in the Middle East.
More than 500,000
Kenyans work across the region, many employed as domestic workers.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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