Kenya protests as Saudi Court sentences Kenyan woman to 100 lashes for giving birth outside marriage – “Cruel and Inhuman’

Wednesday, November 11, 2026 - Kenya has expressed concern over a Saudi Arabian court's decision to sentence a Kenyan woman to 100 lashes for giving birth outside marriage.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 11, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei described the punishment as cruel and inhuman but acknowledged Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and judicial system.

The PS maintained that Kenya would continue engaging its Saudi counterparts on matters surrounding judicial enforcement and the treatment of Kenyan nationals in the Gulf country.

“Saddened by what would constitute ‘cruel and inhuman’ punishment under our jurisdiction, but respectful of the sovereignty of Saudi legal system.

“We shall continue to work with our counterparts on these complex arenas of judicial enforcement,” he stated.

The woman, identified as Esther Wanja Muthoni, 40, was reportedly sentenced in October after a Saudi court convicted her of giving birth outside wedlock.

Muthoni, who worked as a domestic worker, became pregnant following a relationship with an Egyptian national who subsequently left Saudi Arabia.

She delivered her son, Abudy, in August 2025.

However, her situation took a difficult turn after her supervisor discovered the newborn, prompting a hospital visit and her subsequent detention for questioning.

She was later prosecuted and handed the 100-lash sentence under Saudi Arabia's interpretation of Islamic Sharia law.

The case has renewed concerns about the safety of Kenyans working in the Middle East.

More than 500,000 Kenyans work across the region, many employed as domestic workers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.