G4S guy tries to hide after he was recorded buying MECHI ni Nairobi's Majengo slums - Hizi Smartphone Zitaharibu Ndoa (VIDEO)





Wednesday, November 11, 2026 - A man who works with G4S, a leading security company, was captured trying to hide after realising that he was being recorded while buying “mechi” in Nairobi's Majengo slums.

The man visited the informal settlement, where women sit outside mud-walled houses, waiting for men seeking quick paid encounters.

He was walking along the dingy alleys, apparently looking for his favourite ‘catch’, when he suddenly realised that someone was recording him.

The man immediately tried to hide from the camera, but it was too late.

He had already been captured in HD, and the video could spell trouble for his marriage if it goes viral.

Hizi smartphone zitaharibu ndoa!

Watch the video.

Hizi Smartphone Zitaharibu Ndoa! https://t.co/6yiOZoAMfB — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.