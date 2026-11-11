Alishikia Mama Yangu Panga - LADY raises alarm over her abusive father who abandoned them after marrying a second wife! Says her mother’s life is in danger

Wednesday, November 11, 2026 - A lady has raised an alarm over her abusive father, accusing him of repeatedly threatening her mother with a machete despite abandoning his family after marrying a second wife.
In an emotional
social media post, the woman identified the man as Hezron from Kachibora Market
and claimed that he has been terrorising her mother, with the latest incident
involving a machete attack.
She claims that
her father abandoned his responsibility of providing for his children, leaving
their mother and siblings to depend on her, while providing for his second
wife.
According to the
woman, things took a nasty turn after her father began showing up at their home
as early as 5 am to disturb her mother, despite having established another
family.
She further claims
that he has been taking household items and other property to his second wife
without anyone questioning him.
The latest
disagreement reportedly erupted after he attempted to take chickens belonging
to her mother.
The woman claims
that her father picked up a machete and threatened to attack her mother.
When the children
rushed to intervene, he turned against them, threatening to kill them and
claiming that he would not fear going to prison because he knew police
officers.
The family has
appealed for intervention, specifically mentioning Kachibora Police Station,
while questioning whether their complaints are being handled fairly.
The distressed
woman says she fears for her mother's life and the safety of her young
siblings, who have reportedly been traumatised by the repeated incidents.
She has also threatened to escalate the matter to the relevant human rights authorities, saying she decided to speak out so that people would know who to hold accountable should anything happen to her family.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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