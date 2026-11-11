Alishikia Mama Yangu Panga - LADY raises alarm over her abusive father who abandoned them after marrying a second wife! Says her mother’s life is in danger







Wednesday, November 11, 2026 - A lady has raised an alarm over her abusive father, accusing him of repeatedly threatening her mother with a machete despite abandoning his family after marrying a second wife.

In an emotional social media post, the woman identified the man as Hezron from Kachibora Market and claimed that he has been terrorising her mother, with the latest incident involving a machete attack.

She claims that her father abandoned his responsibility of providing for his children, leaving their mother and siblings to depend on her, while providing for his second wife.

According to the woman, things took a nasty turn after her father began showing up at their home as early as 5 am to disturb her mother, despite having established another family.

She further claims that he has been taking household items and other property to his second wife without anyone questioning him.

The latest disagreement reportedly erupted after he attempted to take chickens belonging to her mother.

The woman claims that her father picked up a machete and threatened to attack her mother.

When the children rushed to intervene, he turned against them, threatening to kill them and claiming that he would not fear going to prison because he knew police officers.

The family has appealed for intervention, specifically mentioning Kachibora Police Station, while questioning whether their complaints are being handled fairly.

The distressed woman says she fears for her mother's life and the safety of her young siblings, who have reportedly been traumatised by the repeated incidents.

She has also threatened to escalate the matter to the relevant human rights authorities, saying she decided to speak out so that people would know who to hold accountable should anything happen to her family.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.