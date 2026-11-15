Kalenjin man arrested in connection with the murder of a senior police officer after being on the run for nearly 3 years - DCI reveals how detectives finally tracked him down

Sunday, November 15, 2026 - Detectives have arrested a murder suspect who had been on the run for nearly two years and nine months following the brutal killing of a senior police officer in Laikipia County.
The
suspect, identified as Onesmas Kipkoech Tiony, is accused of murdering
Inspector Prosper Ojiambo Wandera, who was then the Deputy Officer Commanding
Rumuruti Police Station.
According
to the DCI, the chilling incident happened on February 16, 2024, when Inspector
Wandera was found lying in a pool of blood in the Maundu Meri area of Rumuruti
Town.
The
senior officer had sustained a deep stab wound on the left side of his chest,
pointing to a violent end.
The
suspect reportedly fled the scene and went into hiding, but detectives never
abandoned the search for him.
Through
painstaking investigations, forensic analysis and follow-up on leads, Homicide
detectives eventually narrowed down the search and launched a manhunt that
culminated in his arrest.
On
Saturday, November 14, 2026, a coordinated operation involving Homicide
detectives, DCI Laikipia West and officers from Rumuruti Police Station led to
the raid of the suspect’s hideout and his eventual arrest.
During
the operation, detectives also recovered a motorcycle believed to have been
used by the suspect to flee the scene after the murder.
The
motorcycle has since been secured as an exhibit.
The suspect is currently in police custody, undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment in court.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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