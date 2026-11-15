Kalenjin man arrested in connection with the murder of a senior police officer after being on the run for nearly 3 years - DCI reveals how detectives finally tracked him down





Sunday, November 15, 2026 - Detectives have arrested a murder suspect who had been on the run for nearly two years and nine months following the brutal killing of a senior police officer in Laikipia County.

The suspect, identified as Onesmas Kipkoech Tiony, is accused of murdering Inspector Prosper Ojiambo Wandera, who was then the Deputy Officer Commanding Rumuruti Police Station.

According to the DCI, the chilling incident happened on February 16, 2024, when Inspector Wandera was found lying in a pool of blood in the Maundu Meri area of Rumuruti Town.

The senior officer had sustained a deep stab wound on the left side of his chest, pointing to a violent end.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene and went into hiding, but detectives never abandoned the search for him.

Through painstaking investigations, forensic analysis and follow-up on leads, Homicide detectives eventually narrowed down the search and launched a manhunt that culminated in his arrest.

On Saturday, November 14, 2026, a coordinated operation involving Homicide detectives, DCI Laikipia West and officers from Rumuruti Police Station led to the raid of the suspect’s hideout and his eventual arrest.

During the operation, detectives also recovered a motorcycle believed to have been used by the suspect to flee the scene after the murder.

The motorcycle has since been secured as an exhibit.

The suspect is currently in police custody, undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment in court.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.