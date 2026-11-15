Cooking with Sandra! MIKE SONKO’s Slay Queen daughter SANDRA shows off her cooking skills - Mwenye Ataoa Huyu Msichana Atakuwa Na Shida (VIDEO)


Sunday, November 15, 2026 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter, Sandra, has shared a video showing off her cooking skills, sparking mixed reactions among social media users.

In the video shared on her TikTok account, Sandra is seen preparing a mixture of minced meat, cheese, and other spices, making what appeared to be a rather spicy meal.

However, her cooking skills did not impress everyone, with some social media users criticising the meal and calling her a bad cook.

“This is the true meaning of money can't buy standards. What did I watch? Literally cooking nothing but spices, cheese and salt. Just throwing everything in there. It lacks that element,” an X user wrote.

“That’s dog food. Not fit food for human beings,” another user added.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

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