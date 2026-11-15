Cooking with Sandra! MIKE SONKO’s Slay Queen daughter SANDRA shows off her cooking skills - Mwenye Ataoa Huyu Msichana Atakuwa Na Shida (VIDEO)





Sunday, November 15, 2026 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter, Sandra, has shared a video showing off her cooking skills, sparking mixed reactions among social media users.

In the video shared on her TikTok account, Sandra is seen preparing a mixture of minced meat, cheese, and other spices, making what appeared to be a rather spicy meal.

However, her cooking skills did not impress everyone, with some social media users criticising the meal and calling her a bad cook.

“This is the true meaning of money can't buy standards. What did I watch? Literally cooking nothing but spices, cheese and salt. Just throwing everything in there. It lacks that element,” an X user wrote.

“That’s dog food. Not fit food for human beings,” another user added.

Watch video.

MIKE SONKO’s daughter SANDRA leaves netizens amused as she shows off her questionable cooking skills https://t.co/gsfurnQk5L — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.