Detectives raid a guest house and arrest a fake KDF recruiter who fleeced jobseekers Ksh 1.1 million - Was conducting fake medical tests (PHOTOs)







Sunday, November 15, 2026 - Detectives have arrested a man accused of masquerading as a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer and fleecing unsuspecting jobseekers of KSh1.1 million in fake recruitment fees.

The suspect, identified as Brian Shem Maboni Achieng, was arrested at Cereda Guesthouse in Shibale Trading Centre, Nambale, Busia County, following credible intelligence received by detectives.

According to DCI, officers raided the guesthouse and found the suspect holed up in a room with a 22-year-old woman who had been brought there by her mother in the hope of securing a KDF recruitment slot.

Another young woman had similarly been brought to the premises by a parent, with both families hoping to secure their daughters' enlistment into the military.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect had been posing as a KDF officer with the purported ability to secure recruitment slots, collecting KSh1.1 million in cash from the victims' parents on different dates between September and November 2026.

But what detectives discovered inside the room was even more disturbing.

The suspect had allegedly drawn blood and urine samples from one of the women under the guise of conducting a KDF medical examination.

Among the items recovered were two syringes, one containing a blood sample and another containing clear fluid, a black dual-head stethoscope, an Omron blood pressure machine, surgical spirit and cotton wool.

Detectives also seized a laptop, computer mouse and other electronic accessories, as well as white T-shirts bearing the inscriptions CODE 87243 and CODE 624513.

Further recoveries included Kenyan and Ugandan national identity cards, a Ugandan driving permit and a VISA card, all bearing the suspect's photograph, alongside two mobile phones.

The suspect is currently in custody undergoing processing ahead of arraignment, while the recovered items have been detained as exhibits to support ongoing investigations.

The DCI has cautioned members of the public against falling prey to individuals masquerading as recruitment agents for the disciplined services and demanding money in exchange for enlistment.

The agency reiterated that KDF recruitment is conducted through officially announced and transparent procedures, not backdoor deals or cash inducements.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.