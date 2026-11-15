Detectives raid a guest house and arrest a fake KDF recruiter who fleeced jobseekers Ksh 1.1 million - Was conducting fake medical tests (PHOTOs)

Sunday, November 15, 2026 - Detectives have arrested a man accused of masquerading as a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer and fleecing unsuspecting jobseekers of KSh1.1 million in fake recruitment fees.
The
suspect, identified as Brian Shem Maboni Achieng, was arrested at Cereda
Guesthouse in Shibale Trading Centre, Nambale, Busia County, following credible
intelligence received by detectives.
According
to DCI, officers raided the guesthouse and found the suspect holed up in a room
with a 22-year-old woman who had been brought there by her mother in the hope
of securing a KDF recruitment slot.
Another
young woman had similarly been brought to the premises by a parent, with both
families hoping to secure their daughters' enlistment into the military.
Preliminary
investigations indicate that the suspect had been posing as a KDF officer with
the purported ability to secure recruitment slots, collecting KSh1.1 million in
cash from the victims' parents on different dates between September and
November 2026.
But
what detectives discovered inside the room was even more disturbing.
The
suspect had allegedly drawn blood and urine samples from one of the women under
the guise of conducting a KDF medical examination.
Among
the items recovered were two syringes, one containing a blood sample and
another containing clear fluid, a black dual-head stethoscope, an Omron blood
pressure machine, surgical spirit and cotton wool.
Detectives
also seized a laptop, computer mouse and other electronic accessories, as well
as white T-shirts bearing the inscriptions CODE 87243 and CODE 624513.
Further
recoveries included Kenyan and Ugandan national identity cards, a Ugandan
driving permit and a VISA card, all bearing the suspect's photograph, alongside
two mobile phones.
The
suspect is currently in custody undergoing processing ahead of arraignment, while
the recovered items have been detained as exhibits to support ongoing
investigations.
The
DCI has cautioned members of the public against falling prey to individuals
masquerading as recruitment agents for the disciplined services and demanding money
in exchange for enlistment.
The agency reiterated that KDF recruitment is conducted through officially announced and transparent procedures, not backdoor deals or cash inducements.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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