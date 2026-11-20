Friday, November 20, 2026 - A woman was violently robbed of her phone by a thug while reporting to work in the Casablanca area, amid concerns over rising crime in Mombasa County.
CCTV
footage capturing the incident shows the woman standing at the gate of a car
yard where she works, waiting for someone to open the gate so she could gain
access and begin her day's work.
Moments
later, a thug approached her and violently snatched her phone before fleeing,
leaving the woman shaken.
She
tried to run after the suspect but unfortunately fell on the tarmac.
The
CCTV footage has sparked concerns over the safety of locals, with calls for
security agencies to step up patrols and crack down on criminals terrorising
members of the public.
Insecurity in Mombasa: CCTV Captures Shocking Moment Woman Is Viciously Robbed by Thug While Heading to Work in Broad Daylight https://t.co/TCsSFhXMB0— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 20, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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