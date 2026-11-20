





Friday, November 20, 2026 - A woman was violently robbed of her phone by a thug while reporting to work in the Casablanca area, amid concerns over rising crime in Mombasa County.

CCTV footage capturing the incident shows the woman standing at the gate of a car yard where she works, waiting for someone to open the gate so she could gain access and begin her day's work.

Moments later, a thug approached her and violently snatched her phone before fleeing, leaving the woman shaken.

She tried to run after the suspect but unfortunately fell on the tarmac.

The CCTV footage has sparked concerns over the safety of locals, with calls for security agencies to step up patrols and crack down on criminals terrorising members of the public.

Insecurity in Mombasa: CCTV Captures Shocking Moment Woman Is Viciously Robbed by Thug While Heading to Work in Broad Daylight https://t.co/TCsSFhXMB0 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.