Friday, November 20, 2026 - A Kasarani resident has raised alarm over rising insecurity in the area after thieves broke into his car and stole a radio and other valuables in broad daylight.
The
victim had reportedly parked his vehicle outside his apartment and gone into
the house to pick something, only to return a few minutes later and discover
that thieves had struck.
The
criminals had smashed the car window and made away with the radio and other
belongings before disappearing.
The
incident has left the resident frustrated, questioning how one can safely park
a vehicle outside their own apartment without worrying about thieves targeting
it within minutes.
He
decried the rising insecurity in the area and called on law enforcement
officers to intervene before more residents fall victim to similar incidents.
Watch
the video.
Kasarani resident raises alarm over rising insecurity after thieves break into his car in broad daylight https://t.co/JwuMZAMyDS— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 20, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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