



Friday, November 20, 2026 - A Kasarani resident has raised alarm over rising insecurity in the area after thieves broke into his car and stole a radio and other valuables in broad daylight.

The victim had reportedly parked his vehicle outside his apartment and gone into the house to pick something, only to return a few minutes later and discover that thieves had struck.

The criminals had smashed the car window and made away with the radio and other belongings before disappearing.

The incident has left the resident frustrated, questioning how one can safely park a vehicle outside their own apartment without worrying about thieves targeting it within minutes.

He decried the rising insecurity in the area and called on law enforcement officers to intervene before more residents fall victim to similar incidents.

Watch the video.

Kasarani resident raises alarm over rising insecurity after thieves break into his car in broad daylight https://t.co/JwuMZAMyDS — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.