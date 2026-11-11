I left the church and give my tithes to the less fortunate - Former KTN anchor BEATRICE MARSHALL says as she reacts to a video of Bishop KATHY KIUNA displaying opulence aboard a private jet during CHARLENE’s wedding





Thursday, November 12, 2026 - Seasoned media personality and former KTN anchor Beatrice Marshall has reacted to a trending video of Bishop Kathy Kiuna of JCC giving a glimpse of the private jet she used to travel to Charlene Ruto’s wedding in Mwanza, Tanzania.

The veteran TV journalist appeared unsettled by the opulence Kathy Kiuna displayed alongside Reverend Julian Kyula, saying she had stopped attending church.

According to Marshall, although she no longer goes to church, she has not abandoned her faith in God.

She further revealed that she now directs her tithes towards helping the less fortunate instead of contributing to what she views as the flamboyant lifestyles of some preachers.

“I left the Church; I didn't leave God. I am so much better spiritually talking to God in the quiet of my home. My tithes go to paying school fees for others, hospital fees……………” she tweeted.

Her remarks have since added to the debate surrounding the extravagant lifestyles of some church leaders, with the private jet video from Charlene Ruto’s wedding attracting widespread attention on social media.

Check out her tweet and reactions from her followers.

Bishop Kathy Kiuna gives netizens a glimpse of the luxury private jet she used to travel to Charlene Ruto’s wedding alongside Rev. Julian Kyula. https://t.co/iZgTyJFTlO — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.