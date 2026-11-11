AMENIFULIZA! LADY cries out after a private escapade with city lawyer and Nyandarua Gubenatorial aspirant, NDERI NDIANI, flopped - He refused to pay her the agreed amount





Thursday, November 12, 2026 - A lady has come out guns blazing, accusing city lawyer Nderi Ndiani of shortchanging her after a private meet-up.

The married lawyer, who has expressed interest in the Nyandarua gubernatorial seat, is reported to have met the lady for paid “Mechi”.

However, he allegedly refused to pay her the agreed amount, prompting her to air her grievances on the Ongea App.

According to the lady, she found it hard to believe that the aspiring politician had taken advantage of her, as she considered him a respectable figure in society.

Check out her post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.