Detectives recover bhang worth over Ksh 5.1 million being ferried in a Mazda CX-5 during a dramatic high-speed chase along a busy highway - Driver flees and abandons the car (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, November 4, 2026 - Detectives have recovered cannabis worth over KSh5.1 million after a dramatic high-speed chase involving a Mazda CX-5 along the Malaba-Webuye road ended in a fatal accident.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), detectives from the National Anti-Narcotics Investigations Bureau (NANIB), Bungoma, working in collaboration with DCI Webuye West, seized 170.8 kilogrammes of cannabis.

Acting on credible intelligence, the detectives had laid an ambush along the highway targeting a white Mazda CX-5, registration number KDY 338F, suspected to be ferrying narcotic drugs.

When the vehicle appeared, the driver reportedly spotted the detectives and sped off, triggering a chase that ended tragically when the Mazda collided with a red TVS motorcycle, registration number KMFV 109F.

The motorcycle rider, identified as Muzungu Munialo, sustained fatal injuries in the crash, while the driver of the Mazda abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

After traffic officers processed the accident scene, detectives searched the Mazda and discovered narcotics inside, prompting them to tow it to the police station for a comprehensive examination.

A thorough search at the station unearthed 162 bales of cannabis wrapped in yellow cellotape, with an estimated street value of KSh5, 124,000.

Detectives also recovered a second number plate, registration number KF2 8588, from the vehicle's back seat.

The plate is suspected to have been intended to conceal the vehicle's identity.

The vehicle and seized narcotics have since been handed over to NANIB Bungoma for further investigations.

The DCI has conveyed its condolences to Munialo's family, friends and relatives, while assuring the public that detectives are pursuing the fleeing driver.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.