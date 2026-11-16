Ghetto Za Mawe - Tenants at Mukuru Affordable Houses decry water shortage! Have gone for 5 months without water! Unabeba Maji Hadi 10th floor (VIDEO)





Monday, November 16, 2026 - Tenants living at Mukuru Affordable Houses are up in arms over a prolonged water shortage that has reportedly lasted for five months.

The frustrated residents say they have been forced to endure daily struggles looking for water, with some having to carry heavy water containers all the way to the 10th floor.

According to the residents, using the lift to transport water is also a challenge, as it reportedly breaks down whenever they attempt to use it while carrying water.

This means tenants have to struggle up the stairs with jerrycans and other containers, even when carrying water to their homes on the upper floors.

President William Ruto officially handed over 1,080 housing units to tenants at the Mukuru project about 11 months ago.

However, despite the government's affordable housing programme being touted as a major milestone, the tenants appear to be facing a myriad of challenges, with the prolonged water shortage now adding to their woes.

Hi Mutembei : This is Mukuru Affordable Houses where people are going for the 5th month without Water!Ukipandisha Maji na Lift inakwama,Unabeba Mtungi mpama 10th Floor Daily!Sad! https://t.co/OQOJSuSOMk — Mutembei TV (@MutembeiTV) November 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.