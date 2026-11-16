Gen-Z lady cries as father serves her mother with a divorce letter through the chief after 24 years of marriage - Kicks her out of their matrimonial home (VIDEO)







Monday, November 16, 2026 - A young Kenyan lady from Kabete has been left heartbroken after her mother received a divorce letter from her father through the local chief, bringing their 24-year marriage into turmoil.

The man reportedly wants his wife and children to move out of their family home, a decision that has not gone down well with their daughter.

The emotional Gen-Z lady strongly opposed her father's move, arguing that the house in question was built by both parents and that her mother should not be forced out.

The aggrieved lady claimed that her mother had endured years of alleged abuse from her father as she tried to save their marriage.

She went on to narrate how her mother had remained submissive throughout the marriage and even accepted her husband taking a second wife.

However, despite all the sacrifices, the father has now decided to divorce her and settle with his second wife.

Watch the emotional video.

A young Kenyan lady from Kabete was left in pain after her mother received a divorce letter from her father through the local chief. The man reportedly wanted his wife and children to move out of the family home, something the young lady strongly opposed, arguing that the house was built by both parents. — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) November 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.